Bobby Deol's LOL Reply To Paparazzi's <i>Saiyaara</i> Question: "<i>Main F1 Dekh Ke Aaya</i>"

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are all over the headlines after the release of their film Saiyaara. The romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, is making waves at the box office. Not just movie buffs, even celebrities are showering praise on the film.

So, it did not take long for the paparazzi to assume that Bobby Deol had watched Saiyaara too. The Animal star was spotted outside a cinema hall when a pap asked him, “Movie kaisi hai, Saiyaara? [How is the movie, Saiyaara?]”

Correcting the shutterbug, Bobby Deol replied, “Main F1 dekh ke aaya. [I just watched F1.]” But he still had kind words for the film, adding, “Saiyaara bahut kamaal ki film hai, yaar. [Saiyaara is an amazing film, buddy.]”

Talking about the film Bobby Deol watched, F1 is an American sports drama, directed by Joseph Kosinski. The movie features Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, and Kim Bodnia. The film hit Indian theatres on June 27.

Coming back to Saiyaara, before Bobby Deol, many film stars had already showered love on the film. On Wednesday, Aamir Khan congratulated the Saiyaara team for roaring loudly at the box office.

Aamir's production house, Aamir Khan Productions, shared a note on their Instagram Stories, which read: "Congratulations to the entire team of Saiyaara on its remarkable theatrical success! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda shine in their debut film with such grace and depth. Mohit Suri brings his intensity and passion to the film, and full credit to YRF for championing this melodious and heartfelt story.” Click here to read the full story.

Before that, Ranveer Singh gave a sweet shoutout to Saiyaara. Talking to his Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, “Saiyaara is heartfelt. The very best of Mohit Suri. Congrats to my dear friends at YRF — Akshay, Sumona and Shanoo for an unprecedented feat. Ahaan and Aneet, you were special. A scintillating debut. Gold bless you and welcome to the movies.” Here is the full story.

In addition to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara features Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa and Sid Makkar in important roles.