Aamir Khan Congratulates Team <i>Saiyaara</i> For "Remarkable Theatrical Success"

Superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday congratulated the team of Saiyaara for their success at the box office with a "melodious and heartfelt story".

Khan's production company, Aamir Khan Productions posted a story which read, "Congratulations to the entire team of Saiyaara on its remarkable theatrical success! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda shine in their debut film with such grace abd depth" "Mohit Suri brings his intensity and passion to the film, and full credit to YRF for championing this melodious and and heartfelt story" he added.

The romantic drama marks the debut of Panday while it is the first lead outing for Padda, who first made an impression in series Big Girls Don't Cry.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the official logline of the film reads, Passionate lovers navigate a rollercoaster romance, facing euphoric highs and crushing lows while desperately clinging to their tumultuous bond. The film has earned Rs 132.25 crore in the box office within the week of its release according to Sacnilk.

Apart from Panday and Padda, the film also stars actors Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola and Shaad Randhawa in prominent roles.

Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par which is still running in theatres and has received positive reviews from critics and audience alike for featuring neurodivergent protagonists.

