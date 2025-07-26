<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Mark

Advertisement

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 8: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Mark

Saiyaara has now outperformed the lifetime domestic collections of several high-profile films, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bajirao Mastani

New Delhi:

Director Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has entered its second week and is on track to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. 

What's Happening

  • The film, which marks the debut of actor Ahaan Panday, has seen a remarkable run in theatres. 
  • According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned Rs 17.5 crore nett on its eighth day, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 190.25 crore.
  • The film has already surpassed Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 164.74 crore), Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 (Rs 173 crore), and the multi-starrer comedy Housefull 5 (Rs 183 crore).
  • There was a slight dip in occupancy rates on day 8, with an average of 25.6%. Morning and afternoon shows recorded occupancy of 13.69% and 23.58% respectively, while evening and night shows saw higher numbers at 25.39% and 39.72%.

Background

Saiyaara has now outperformed the lifetime domestic collections of several high-profile films, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 188 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 184 crore), Bajirao Mastani (Rs 184 crore), Raees (Rs 164 crore), and Bang Bang! (Rs 174 crore). 

YRF and Mohit Suri reportedly adopted a low-profile promotional strategy, choosing to keep debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet away from the media spotlight to build intrigue around the film. 
 

