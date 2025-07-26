<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Mark

Director Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has entered its second week and is on track to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

What's Happening

The film, which marks the debut of actor Ahaan Panday, has seen a remarkable run in theatres.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned Rs 17.5 crore nett on its eighth day, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 190.25 crore.

The film has already surpassed Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 164.74 crore), Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 (Rs 173 crore), and the multi-starrer comedy Housefull 5 (Rs 183 crore).

There was a slight dip in occupancy rates on day 8, with an average of 25.6%. Morning and afternoon shows recorded occupancy of 13.69% and 23.58% respectively, while evening and night shows saw higher numbers at 25.39% and 39.72%.

Background

Saiyaara has now outperformed the lifetime domestic collections of several high-profile films, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 188 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 184 crore), Bajirao Mastani (Rs 184 crore), Raees (Rs 164 crore), and Bang Bang! (Rs 174 crore).

YRF and Mohit Suri reportedly adopted a low-profile promotional strategy, choosing to keep debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet away from the media spotlight to build intrigue around the film.

