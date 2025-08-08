Why A Japanese Anime Pirate Flag Has Caused Controversy In Indonesia

A pirate flag from the widely popular Japanese anime One Piece has led to controversy in Indonesia. The fictional flag, popping up across the Southeast Asian nation, along doorways, backs of cars and walls, has emerged as a sign of protest against the government. The flag is well-known to the fans of the anime series, which has a large and dedicated fan base in Indonesia. The flag sporting a skull wearing a straw hat is a symbol carried by the protagonist Monkey D Luffy.

These pirate flags, known as Jolly Rogers, act as a symbol of discontent with the protesters criticising what they say is an increasingly centralised government led by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The public display of the flags, however, has not gone down well with those in power. Last week, the country's Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, regarded as Mr Prabowo's right-hand man, criticised the flag displays, calling it an "attempt to divide the nation".

"We must collectively resist such actions," he said, as per BBC.

Firman Soebagyo, a lawmaker from the centre-right Golkar Party, said displaying these flags could even amount to treason.

Fenomena benderang one piece berkibar mendampingi bendera merah putih di perayaan kemerdekaan tahun ini



Apakah ini berupa lambang pengharapan rakyat akan munculnya seorang sensei di dunia nyata, yg akan merubah Indonesia menjadi lebih baik pic.twitter.com/NgFQcpQYM8 — Never (@neVerAl0nely__) July 27, 2025

Officials have warned that unfurling the flag may be banned next to Indonesia's colours, or being raised on August 17 when the country celebrates its 80th independence anniversary.

Some officials cited a law that prohibits flying a symbol higher than the national flag as the basis for any punishment. Under the law, intent to desecrate, insult or degrade the flag carries a maximum prison sentence of five years or a fine of nearly $31,000.

Reacting to the controversy, Amnesty International said the Indonesian government should "stop repressing freedom of expression" and focus on the root causes of public unrest that have prompted the people to fly the One Piece flag.

"Several people have been targeted by Indonesian authorities for raising the flag from the popular Japanese anime to express discontent with the government. One minister said the act could be considered treason."

The Indonesian government should stop repressing freedom of… pic.twitter.com/LMX9qB12Ws — Amnesty International (@amnesty) August 7, 2025

What is One Piece?

One Piece, first published in 1997 as a manga by Eiichiro Oda, is one of the most popular franchises in the world. The manga has sold more than 520 million copies while the TV series has run for more than 1,100 episodes.