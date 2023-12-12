Just Rashmika Mandanna Vibing To Animal Song Kashmir In The Snow

Still from a video shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, hit the theatres on December 1. From Ranbir's intense look to Bobby Deol's introduction song, the film is making all the right noises. Now, it seems Rashmika, who essays Ranbir Kapoor's wife (Gitanjali), is missing her time on the sets of Animal. The actress has shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen playing in the snow in what looks like a park. FYI: she is not in Kashmir. How do we know? Rashmika has clarified it in the caption. She said, “Kashmir [white heart emoticon] As in this is not Kashmir but I just love the song. And, there was snow in this video and I thought perfect video for a perfect song…But umm…Well, you get the point.” For the background, Rashmika picked the Animal's song Kashmir. The soulful number was sung by Mannan Bhardwaj and Shreya Ghoshal. For those who don't know, in Animal, Rashmika and Ranbir's wedding takes place in Kashmir.

To celebrate Animal's first week in theatres, Rashmika Mandanna shared an extensive note talking about her character, Gitanjali. The note was attached to a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film. In one of the frames, Rashmika can be seen looking at the monitor with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Along with the pictures, Rashmika wrote, “Gitanjali…If I were to describe her in a sentence …it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw…At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali's actions… And I remember my director telling me - this was their story… Ranvijay's & Gitanjali's... It was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are…”

She added, “In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain - Gitanjali would bring peace, trust and calm… She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe... She was the rock that weathered all the storms…She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family. Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways, she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out… Happy one week to us Animal team. Guys. Thank you all for all the love... It's what keeps me going and makes me work harder with every film. Big hugs to you all too.”

Rashmika Mandanna has also expressed her gratitude to all her fans for showering love.

Animal successfully breached the ₹ 400-crore mark on Day 10 in theatres. The movie's collection currently stands at ₹ 443.27 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles.