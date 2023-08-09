BRB, Busy Watching Sunidhi Chauhan's Viral Dance Videos

Sunidhi Chauhan in a still from the video.(courtesy: sunidhichauhan5)

We all know the singing legend that is Sunidhi Chauhan but have you met Sunidhi Chauhan the dancer? If not, we are here to help. The singer's dance videos keep getting better and better with every new post. On Tuesday, she posted a video of herself dancing with Sherlyn Fernandes to CKay's Emiliana. She captioned the post, "Here's Mangal (Tuesday) ka Dangal for you." We think she did a fabulous job, but here's a quick glimpse at what the comments section of her post looked like. Elli AvrRam commented, "Doing it so effortlessly wow Sunidhi Chauhan, you're amazing." Sunil Grover added, "Best." Mukti Mohan wrote "Aye." Salim Merchant added, "Whoa! This is epic."

Celebs aside, her Instafam too was equally impressed. "The multitalented Sunidhi! First killer voice now she comes with killer moves," wrote a user. "The Curious Case of Sunidhi Chauhan," added another. "Excuse me Sunidhi Chauhan! We gotta breathe too okay," added a third. "Is there anything in this world that you can't do? The GOAT," read a fourth.

Check out Sunidhi Chauhan's post here:

What happened when Sunidhi Chauhan danced to her own track Voh Tere Mere Ishq Ka from Jubilee? Sheer magic is the answer. She captioned the post, "Chalo! Ab humari baari #wohteremereishq Thank you Sherlyn Fernandes for giving me the confidence to do this and also doing it with me."

Earlier this year, Sunidhi Chauhan lit up the IIFA Rocks stage and how. Here's a glimpse of her performance.

Sunidhi Chauhan's list of hits need no introduction but for those who require one, she has sung tracks like Ruki Ruki, Dance Pe Chance, Kamli, Desi Girl, Dhoom Machale, Navrai Majhi, Sheila Ki Jawani, Beedi, Halkat Jawani, among many, many others. She has also featured on several singing realty TV shows as a judge. She had earlier judged two seasons of Indian Idol and The Voice.