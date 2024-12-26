Kolkata Says <i>Crazy Kiya Re</i> To Sunidhi Chauhan And Sanya Malhotra's Christmas Gig

Sanya Malhotra has carved a niche for herself when it comes to choosing the right scripts and putting her acting talent to use.

What has also caught the audience's attention, in addition to that, is her impeccable talent for dancing.

She often uploads dance videos on her official Instagram account, shaking a leg to trending songs.

Her latest collaboration came with the singing sensation Sunidhi Chauhan. They collaborated on a sizzling number titled Aankh.

Have a look here:

Their dance moves and killer presence on screen won over the audience like no other.

Sunidhi who's busy touring for her concert, surprised fans when the actress joined her in on an event recently in Kolkata.

The crowd went into a frenzy as they cheered loudly for Sanya and her electrifying performance on stage.

Chauhan's chords were top-notch as always as she got fans grooving to the upbeat tunes.

Have a look here:

Sanya's last film was Sam Bahadur in 2023, alongside Vicky Kaushal. She left a lasting impression as his onscreen wife in the limited time.

Her next is the much-anticipated Mrs, which has already been achieving milestones on International territories.

The film was screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India, and it received a standing ovation.

She also has a cameo in the recently released Baby John with Varun Dhawan in the lead.

She has wrapped up Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari by Dharma Productions which has an ensemble cast, namely Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Rohit Saraf.

Her other projects include an untitled Anurag Kashyap film with Bobby Deol, details of which are still under wraps.

