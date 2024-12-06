The Internet Was Not Ready For Sanya Malhotra And Sunidhi Chauhan In These Slinky Black Looks For <i>Aankh</i>

Sunidhi Chauhan is returning to the music scene in a big way and is bringing Sanya Malhotra in a brand new version along with it. The actress made an appearance with singer Sunidhi Chauhan to turn the heat on in the singer's latest music video. Black styles never looked so good until Sanya and Sunidhi grooved to the best of the latest song in chic black looks. Sunidhi opted for an asymmetrical top that came with delicate fringe details. She paired it with a mini skirt and dainty earrings. Sanya kept up with the matching vibe in a black bralette top and fringed skirt. The dainty waist chain added a stunning edge to her style.

Next up, they both turned to chic neon looks that simply added a pop of colour. To match the dance beats, Sanya picked an equally jazzed up style as she looked chic in a plunging neckline bralette top paired with a frill detailed mini skirt. Sunidhi Chauhan matched the fashion aesthetic in a matching coloured bodysuit paired with frilled skirt. They opted for minimal makeup and open tresses to complete their looks.

For another look, they both upped the glam quotient in glitzy looks. They opted for silver silhouettes to make us do a double take. Sanya looked chic as ever in a shimmery bralette top paired with a midi skirt. Sunidhi too turned up the heat in a mini skirt and tube top. The wet hair look was just what they needed to round off the look.

