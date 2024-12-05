Sanya Malhotra Breaking Into Dance From A Bar Pull Up Is Proof She Can Do It All

Sanya Malhotra is a fitness enthusiast like no other who keeps offering sneak peeks into her rigorous gym sessions. From balancing acts to sit-ups, the actress always takes every chance to shed calories with challenging exercises. In her latest Instagram post, Sanya posted a video in which she was seen serving fitness goals with a side of fun. She started off with a bar pull-up, known to build core strength. This bodyweight exercise also helps improve upper-body strength and posture. However, between her exercise sessions, she was also seen grooving to the hook steps of Sheila Ki Jawani. Of course, Sanya Malhotra's workouts are truly incomplete without a dash of fun. This added a playful element to Sanya's fitness session, and with this, she also made a shoutout for her upcoming music video, Aankh, by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra Was A Desi Fusion Hit When She Paired Her White And Gold Kasavu SareeSkirt With A Blazer

Previously, Sanya Malhotra was seen acing the balance beam challenge. In a video she shared on Instagram, the actress was seen attempting to maintain equilibrium on a wooden balance board with the help of her fitness coach, Tridev Pandey. She initially lifted one of her legs on the equipment, then extended her arms for better support. However, the real challenge came when her instructor placed a brick on her lifted leg and asked her to balance. Undoubtedly, the actress completed the task skillfully and celebrated her small win by mimicking a bumblebee in the background. Sharing it, Sanya wrote in the caption, “Difficulty level - Tridev Pandey doing his aawara bhawre (stray bumblebee) dance.”

Before that, Sanya Malhotra was seen adding more challenges to her fitness routine. She shared a video on Instagram featuring her performing a combination of ab exercises. The exercise began with her doing a crunch, a classic move that targets the abdominal muscles by engaging the core. Then, with the help of her fitness instructor, she seamlessly transitioned into a handstand: one exercise that enhances the body's power and balance. The crunch-to-handstand move is just one of the innovative workouts which are designed to build core strength and enhance overall body coordination, and Sanya was seen gracefully achieving the tough workouts.

Sanya's fitness videos are just the right kind of motivation that we need