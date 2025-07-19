Natasa Stankovic's Balancing Pose On Stacked Weights Is As Difficult As It Looks

Celebrity workout videos are a major source of fitness motivation, and Natasa Stankovic is among those who lead the pack. The diva never fails to keep fans motivated with her workout videos. In her latest Instagram post, Natasa was seen flaunting her core strength and all we can do is take notes.

Dressed in a black crop top and matching gym shorts, Natasa was seen balancing on one leg atop a stack of two dumbbells, which were vertically stacked over one another. Elevating the cool quotient of her moves, the diva casually sipped on her coffee mug all while wearing black sunglasses and pointed heels. In the caption, she wrote, "Just balancing life like…."

While balancing over stacked dumbbells promotes stability and strengthens your core, it is an advanced exercise which is not recommended to do without supervision. It poses a significant safety risk and is not a standard or recognised strength training method.

Instead of trying to balance on dumbbells, focus on maintaining proper form while using appropriate equipment. If you're seeking to improve your balance or core strength with dumbbells, consider doing these exercises in correct form and gradual weight progression.

1. Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift (RDL):

This exercise targets the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back muscles while significantly improving balance and stability. Stand on one leg, hold a dumbbell in the opposite hand, and hinge at the hips, keeping your back straight.

2. Weighted Drag:

This variation of the plank challenges your body to maintain balance and alignment in a plank position while moving a dumbbell from side to side.

3. Single-Arm Overhead Press:

Targets your deltoids (shoulders) and engages your core for balance. You can increase the difficulty by performing it with your back against a stability ball pressed against a wall.

