Natasa Stankovic's Weighted Squat Workout Will Burn Your Glutes (In A Good Way)

There's a workout routine for every kind fitness enthusiast. However, Natasa Stankovic's latest workout is worth adding to all kinds of regimen to level it up.

In her latest video, the actress elevated her fitness circuit with weighted squats.

Natasa's determination and consistency is the key to her well-maintained physique. Recently, in the video, she was seen doing a variation of squats to work on her glutes. She performed weighted squats to intensify her workout. She kicked off her drill with dumbbell squats which is a lower-body workout targeted towards quadriceps, glutes, and hamstrings.

She then moved to a goblet squat, which is ideally performed using a kettlebell or dumbbell. She was seen holding the weight at chest height with both hands and then touched it down every time she got up. From improving lower body strength to improving posture and strengthening the glutes, goblet squats are a great way to make your workout more challenging.

Next up, she moved to a variation of split squats where she bent one leg with every squat and then moved it upwards to intensify it. She held the dumbbell at the chest height as she performed the workout. This squat focuses on one leg at a time and helps to strengthen lower body.

