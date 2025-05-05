Natasa Stankovic's "Soft Girl Era" Is An Ideal Blend Of Dewy Base And Wavy Tresses

Natasa Stankovic is a woman with many talents, and slaying a dewy makeup look is one of them. The social media star never fails to mesmerise us with her back-to-back stunning looks. From fashion to beauty, Natasa also serves major goals, and we are all in for the inspiration.

Recently, the star shared a series of her random pictures, looking beautiful as ever. But what grabbed our attention was her subtle and simple beauty look. In the pictures, we can see Natasa posing for the camera from different angles, looking fine as ever. For the look, Natasa kept her look minimal with lots of skin tint, an ample amount of blush on the cheeks, lots of highlighter on her nose and cheekbones for the dewy finish, neatly done brows, mascara-coated lashes and brown nude lips topped with gloss for the extra shine. The star further elevated her look by letting her hair all open, cascading down her shoulders, looking beautiful as ever.

Natasa never fails to stun us with her minimal beauty looks, and we are all in for the inspiration.