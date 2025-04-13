Natasa Stankovic Turns Showstopper In A Stunning Strapless Printed Dress

Natasa Stankovic always makes sure to leave the fashion police impressed with her stylish ensemble. The model recently made heads turn with her recent ramp at a fashion show. The star turned showstopper and left the fans mesmerised with her look. Natasa walked the ramp in a stunning black floral dress that was transformed into a mini dress on the ramp.

Natasa graced the ramp in a floor-grazing black floral dress. The star paired the dress with a velvet-finish black sheer coat that came with a V-neckline and a wrap-around detail. In the video, we can see as she got to the centre of the ramp, she took off the coat and flaunted the strapless detailing of the black gown that was adorned with gold floral prints. The floor-sweeping gown came with a fitted bodice and a floor-grazing skirt. The skirt was elevated with a high slit on the front. The star walked a few steps on the ramp and unwrapped the skirt from the waist.

The star accessorised her look with a gold choker and gold earrings that came with a layer that went around her head. The star styled her hair in waves and completed the look with a pair of black strappy heels. For her makeup, the star went with a matte base, lots of blush and highlighter, contoured cheeks, shimmery eyelids, mascara-coated lashes, wispy lashes, pink lips and extra gloss for some sheen.