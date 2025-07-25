Natasa Stankovic Starts Her Friday Right With A Dance Fitness Routine

Natasa Stankovic makes sure to not miss a fitness beat this Friday to kick start the weekend right. The mother-of-one was caught on camera breaking a sweat with her trainer as the duo shook a leg to the tunes of the trending song, Dame Un Grr that is on top of all the gym charts. The Siberian actress and model made sure to max out on her fitness routine that came with a pinch of fun courtesy of the hit number.

If you are inspired by Natasa Stankovic's dance fitness routine, here are the benefits of doing a dance routine instead of traditionally hitting the gym.

1. Muscle Strength And Endurance

Different dance routines help people engage their different muscle groups that leads to increased strength and endurance in their legs, core and upper body.

2. Flexibility And Coordination

Dance routines often revolve around a winde range of movements that increase flexibility, balance and coordination amidst people.

3. Managing Weight

Dancing can also help burn a substantial number of calories that contribute to weight loss and maintenance with particular styles even providing an opportunity for high intensity running or swimming.

4. Provides A Boost To Your Mood

Dancing releases endorphins in your body that have a mood-enhancing effect which works wonders to combat stress, and even counters depression.

5. Helps Fight Stress

Dance fitness brings together physical activity with music and social interaction which can be a powerful reliever of stress.

Natasa Stankovic's dance fitness routine is everything that a fun fitness routine should be.