Unseen Pics From Kajol's 51st Birthday Celebrations. Courtesy, Ishita Dutta

Kajol, who is celebrating her 51st birthday today, cut the birthday cake with family friend Vatsal Seth as he shares his birthday with the superstar. Vatsal's wife and actor Ishita Dutta shared fun-filled images on her Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my favourites..."

What's Happening

In the first picture, Kajol and Vatsal are seen smiling their heart out as many birthday cakes are placed in front of them.

Kajol's son Yug and sister Sharbani Mukherjee are also a part of the celebrations.

In the second image, Ishita is seen planting a kiss on Vatsal's cheeks.

In other images, Kajol happily poses with the couple.

Twinning in red with Ishita, Kajol poses with a glass of tea in one click.

The comments section was filled with birthday messages.

Kajol received a birthday wish from her husband Ajay Devgn as well.

Ajay Devgn shared a throwback image of Kajol and a recent picture of her.

In the caption, she wrote, "Could say a lot but you would still roll your eyes. So....happy birthday favourite."

Kajol's Career

In recent times, Kajol has been balancing her projects on OTT and big screen simultaneously.

Kajol was seen in the series The Trial which released on the streaming giant JioHotstar. Kajol will host a talk show with Twinkle Khanna for the streaming giant Amazon Prime. On big screen, Kajol was last seen in the supernatural thriller Maa. She was also an integral part of Dharma Productions' OTT venture, Sarzameen.

In A Nutshell

Kajol celebrated her birthday with Vatsal Seth in an intimate ceremony. Pictures from the celebrations were shared on Instagram by Ishita Dutta.