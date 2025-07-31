Why Prateik Chose Smita Patil's House For Wedding: "My Mother Came In Priya's Dream And..."

Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee got married on February 14 in an intimate ceremony this year. After exploring various locations, Prateik and Priya hosted their private wedding at the actor's late mother Smita Patil's Bandra house. During an interaction with Nayandeep Rakshit, the couple shared they zeroed in on the house after Smita Patil came in Priya's dream.

What's Happening

Priya said, "For me, getting married at home was a priority. I told him that if you want a big wedding, then we are not getting married." Prateik chimed in and said they decided to get married at his ancestral place after his mother came in Priya's dreams.

He said, "Priya is forgetting the main thing, she had a dream about my mother, and my mother said you better get married in this house," he shared.

Priya chose to put her dreams into words like this, "No, she didn't say 'you better get married.' You are just making it up. It's literally nothing. You know how dreams are very odd. You don't really understand. I literally had a moment where I was like it should be done in this house and that's it. It was in a dream, yes, but dreams are very odd, and you have to make of it what it means to you."

Priya shared that she realized that the house holds a special place, where Smita Patil wanted to live with her son before her untimely death, after having the dream.

Priya shared, "I knew this house was meant for him and his mother. She wanted to live her life with him in that house. So, I thought this is her dream-this house. She's not here with us, but if we do it here, at least we feel that she's with us. It just felt like she was around. And all the 42 people present at the wedding mentioned that they felt her around." Prateik added, "It was a full circle moment."

Background

Prateik didn't invite his father actor-politician Raj Babbar and step-siblings Arya and Juhi to his wedding. He also talked about the family dynamics in public and why he didn't invite them to his wedding.

Prateik is the son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil. Raj Babbar has another wife, Nadira Babbar, with whom he shares children Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar. Smita Patil died in 1986 due to complications from childbirth.

Before Priya Banerjee, Prateik was married to Sanya Sagar. They married in 2019 but parted ways in 2023.

In A Nutshell

Prateik Babbar shared his now-wife Priya had a dream about his late mother Smita Patil. After that, they decided to get married at Smita Patil's Bandra home.

