Prateik Smita Patil Reveals Why He Didn't Invite Father Raj Babbar At His Wedding: "My Father's Wife And My Mother Had Some Complications"

Prateik Smita Patil's family dynamics came under public scrutiny when his father Raj Babbar and family were not invited at his wedding to Priya Banerjee on February 14. Prateik hosted an intimate and private ceremony at his late mother Smita Patil's house. In a recent interview with Zoom, Prateik revealed the real reason why he didn't invite Raj Babbar and his family to wedding and the house played a crucial role behind his decision.

Prateik shared his mother and step-mother (Nadira Babbar) had issues in the past. To protect the sanctity of the house and his wedding, he didn't want to invite Raj Babbar and his family at the wedding which took place at his mother's house.

"My father's wife and my mother had some complications in the past, lots of things have been said in the press and stuff like that if you dig out 38-40 years ago. I was open to doing something with my father and his family for another function.

"I just thought it was unethical to have him and his family at that house when after everything had went on between them. Absolutely, it wasn't right. The right thing to do was to what we did and then if, obviously now circumstances are different, everything is gone South and it's extremely complicated. But it's not for me. I'm still the same," Prateik told Zoom.

Raj Babbar and his family's absence at the wedding triggered massive speculation about the family's rift. Discarding such possibilities, Prateik said people said things out of "impulse."

"It wasn't about rejecting anyone. It was about respecting my mother and her wishes... I'm sorry my father and his wife could not be there, could not be in the house my mother bought for me to grow up and live a life as a single mother. She wanted to live in that house with me as a single mother. Bring me up. I'm sorry.

"That was the best decision my wife and I made. And it could have been very, very subtle scenario and everything could have been subtle. But people are impulsive, people make impulsive choices and say things out of impulse and it was just distasteful and I think that bitter taste has remained," said Prateik.

Prateik is the son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and the late actress Smita Patil. After Smita Patil's untimely death, Raj Babbar married Nadira Babbar, and they had two children, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar.

Before Priya Banerjee, Prateik was married to Sanya Sagar. They married in 2019 but parted ways in 2023.