Prateik Smita Patil Celebrates Two-Year Engagement Anniversary With Wife Priya Banerjee. See Pics

Prateik Smita Patil got married to his longtime girlfriend Priya Banerjee on February 14 this year. The couple are now celebrating their two-year engagement anniversary. The actor proposed to his ladylove on November 26, 2023.

On the special occasion, Prateik uploaded a couple of adorable pictures on Instagram, celebrating the milestone. The opening frame captures the 38-year-old kissing his wife. The duo twinned in white outfits. While Prateik looked dapper in a crisp shirt and a pair of denims, Priya looked fresh as a daisy in a strappy gown.

The couple's pet dogs also made an appearance in the frame.

The second image featured the engagement ring. The accessory had Priya's initials on it. The engagement date, along with a heart and an infinity symbol, was carved on the ring. “2 years ago today she said yes!” read the side note.

Prateik and Priya got married at the actor's late mother and legendary actress Smita Patil's Bandra house. The couple, in a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, revealed why they chose the venue.

"For me, getting married at home was a priority. I told him that if you want a big wedding, then we are not getting married,” shared Priya, to which Prateik interrupted, claiming that his mother came in Priya's dreams, leading to the decision.

"Priya is forgetting the main thing; she had a dream about my mother, and my mother said you'd better get married in this house,” said Prateik.

Elaborating on the matter, Priya recalled, “You know how dreams are very odd. You don't really understand. I literally had a moment where I was like it should be done in this house and that's it. It was in a dream, yes, but dreams are very odd, and you have to make of it what it means to you." Read all about it here.

Smita Patil, who welcomed Prateik with veteran actor Raj Babbar in 1986, died from childbirth complications. Before Priya, Prateik was married to Sanya Sagar in 2019. The two parted ways in 2023.

