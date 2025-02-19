Prateik Babbar And Priya Banerjee's Twinning Style In Red Is Minimally Chic For Their <i>Mehendi</i>

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee's intimate wedding at groom's mother, Late Smita Patil's home was nothing short of dreamy.

From their love-filled smiles to their ethereal ivory wedding looks, everything looked surreal.

After serving us with the most ethereal wedding style goals, the couple treated us to another look from their wedding festivities. Recently, the couple posted an array of pictures from their Mehendi ceremony and it was all things nice. In chic match-matchy looks, the couple indeed dished out adorable style goals.

For their mehendi ceremony, the couple turned to a twinning style in minimal yet beautiful ensembles. Priya Banerjee created monochrome magic in her ethereal red lehenga that featured a plunging neckline blouse paired with a flared lehenga skirt. Her look was a solid standout with heavy-duty traditional earrings and a mango tikka. Minimal dewy glam and a beautiful braid adorned with an accessory was perfect to complete her style.

Prateik complemented her in a matching red look that comprised of a kurta paired with matching bottoms. His layering game was on point with a red jacket that simply added an extra edge to his look.

