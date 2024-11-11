Prateik Babbar Speaks About His Complex Family Situation And "Different Kind Of Upbringing"

Prateik Babbar recently opened up about his relationships with his family during his young years, his current relationship with fiancé Priyanka Banerjee and much more. This unravelled a never-before-seen side of the India Lockdown actor, wherein he spoke his heart out on the complicated family situation he found himself in his formative years, and how, post his divorce with Sanya Sagar in 2023, his current fiancé Priyanka Banerjee has been a pillar of strength for him.

Also Read: "It Would Be A New Adventure," Says Rihanna On If She Had A Daughter Next

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Prateik, who is the son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil, opened up about his complicated family dynamics. He said, "Unfortunately, I had a different kind of upbringing and my family situation was a bit complicated. He further added, "As long as that trauma isn't released, it will continue to it will continue to impact relationships and other areas of life. But there comes a time when you have to work to make things better, which I've been doing for many years." This indicated the nature of complications he had to face during his youth, as he is the son of his father Raj Babbar's second wife, Smita Patil and being a part of a modern family structure.

Prateik also warmly spoke about his fiancé and actress Priyanka Banerjee and expressed his gratitude in her involvement in his journey towards self-improvement, saying, "My fiancee has been helping me improve in many ways. We're helping each other grow, though she doesn't need any improvement-she's perfect! That's life, you know; you have to move on." It is an expression of sheer love and adoration towards his partner, with whom he announced his engagement in early 2024.

Prateik Babbar's complicated family situation growing up and his fiancé Priyanka Banerjee's support towards his self-improvement is thought provoking.

Also Read: Richa Chadha Revealed That Many Baby Items She Owns Once Belonged To Dia Mirza From Her Pregnancy Days