Prateik Babbar And His Fiance Priya Banerjee Set Couple Style Goals Dressed In Matching Black OOTDs

Prateik Babbar is creating quite a buzz in the Bollywood and amidst the people of the internet with everything; from talking about the support his fiancé Priya Banerjee to matching sartorial steps with her in time for the crisp and cold fall season.

Prateik Babbar looked dapper in his black styling, wearing a V-neck black t-shirt with a pair of colour-coded black denims in a straight fit and a contrasting white thread work. He layered the casual look with a black faux leather bomber jacket that added a further street cred element to it. The bomber jacket worn with an open zipper and ribbed cuffs and neckline wrapped Prateik's OOTD right along with a pair of round-tied black leather shoes with chunky soles. On the grooming front, he styled his hair into a sleek low bun and flaunted a clean face with a minimal trimmed beard.

Prateik Babbar's fiancé Priya Banerjee scored high on the sartorial meter while matching closet vibes with him. She wore a black faux leather jumpsuit with a strapless neckline, fitted chest and bodice area which graduated into a baggy trouser-style fit waist downwards. The shiny ensemble worn by Priyanka featured stitched darts and details around the chest and leg area that added a casual character to the look. Priya accessorised her look with nothing but a pair of patent leather stilettos and let her outfit do all the talking. Her tresses were styled into long voluminous salon-style waves and she sported a peach-toned dazzling makeup look featuring a wash of sparkly shadow on her lids, silver eyeshadow to brighten up the inner corners of her eyes, black winged liner defined eyes, lots of mascara to give her dramatic eye lashes, a wash of peach blush, champagne toned highlighter swept across her cheeks, and a luscious peachy lip gloss to tie the monochromatic glam look together to perfection.

Trust Prateik Babbar and his fiancé Priya Banerjee to warm up the chilly fall days with their coordinated black OOTDs.

