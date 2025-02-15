Prateik Babbar And Priya Banerjee Pick Pristine Ivory Ethnic Ensembles For Their At Home Wedding

Bollywood actor, Prateik Babbar has tied the knot for the second time around with his fiancé Priya Banerjee in a closed-door ceremony at home. The duo was seen blissfully posing for candid pictures during the morning wedding ceremony held at Prateik's mother, Late Smita Patil's home.

Also Read: Prateik Babbar Speaks About His Complex Family Situation And "Different Kind Of Upbringing"

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee were a vision to behold in their wedding ready looks that were custom made by ace couturier, Tarun Tahiliani. The couple was twinning and winning in ivory hued wedding wear that had them put their best ethnic foot forward.

Prateik Babbar looked every bit the dapper groom wearing a silk drape shirt paired with a pre-stitched charmeuse dhoti that was cinched at the waist with a pleated kamarband. He layered it with a sherwani jacket detailed with chikankari and delicate silver hued French knots that added a bit of shimmer to the look. He accessorised his look with a custom Swarovski ivory pearls multi-layered necklace that was entwined with floral motifs and sparkly crystals that made him the perfect modern day groom.

Priya Banerjee made the perfect bride in ivory resham embroidered fishtail lehenga skirt that was adorned with crystals, sequins, pearls and beads, that she paired with a structured corset blouse. Her bridal drape was filled with shimmering crystals and a see through veil that brought an opulent character to her bridal ensemble. She accessorised her look with a kundan and emerald jewels that gave her look a vogue approved vibe.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee were like a pair of swans in ivory at their wedding.

Also Read: Prateik Babbar And His Fiance Priya Banerjee Set Couple Style Goals Dressed In Matching Black OOTDs