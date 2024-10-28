From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal To Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Bollywood Couple Festive Looks For Diwali 2024

With Diwali around the corner, everyone is diving into their wardrobes to find their best ethnic attire. While the ladies are ready to rock sarees, suits and lehengas, men are looking for inspiration in kurta pyjamas and sherwanis. For those celebrating with their better halves, it is always a plus to complement each other's looks. Now, you might be wondering what to wear to look your best with your partner, without overshadowing their style. Well, your favourite celebrity couples are here to inspire! Take a look at some B-town couples who have set major couple fashion goals.

Also Read:

1. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Nothing screams festive better than the red hue. Not too long ago, Sonakshi and Zaheer were spotted wearing a cherry red anarkali and a kurta pyjama. Sonakshi's anarkali featured an angrakha-style kurta with a front tie-up dori and gold paisley embroidery. She paired it with matching red palazzos and a dupatta with gold embroidery along the borders. Zaheer Iqbal coordinated perfectly with his wife, wearing a red kurta with white pyjamas. The jacket had a Mandarin collar and was decorated with mirror work, gota-patti and patchwork inspired by traditional Gujarati designs.

2. Naseeruddin Shah-Ratna Pathak Shah

Remember how Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah looked absolutely regal at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival? Ratna opted for a classic saree from her own collection, pairing it with a custom blouse that truly elevated her look. Naseeruddin Shah complemented her perfectly, looking every bit like Indian royalty in a pristine white sherwani. Together, they embodied timeless elegance and left a lasting impression on the red carpet.

3. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram

If you are a couple looking to rock a Western festive look, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have got you covered. Lin once stunned in an evening dress by Abhishek Sharma. The sassy number showcased a beautiful pastel colour with 3D embellishments that resembled an underwater ecosystem. The plunging neckline added a dramatic touch, while the scalloped hemline brought a hint of mystery. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda looked effortlessly sophisticated in a classic tuxedo. He paired a white shirt with an ivory blazer and black pants, finishing the look with a black bow tie and polished black shoes for a refined touch.

4. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Festive fashion doesn't always have to be heavy, and Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani show us just that. For their first appearance after their wedding, the couple took a traditional route. Rakul wore a beautiful yellow Anarkali suit with a scoop neckline and a lovely flare. The subtly embellished outfit was paired with a stunning dupatta adorned with gold embroidery. Jackky Bhagnani looked just as dashing in his off-white kurta and pyjama. His kurta featured a mock neckline and full sleeves, complemented by contrasting white churidar pyjamas.

5. Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

If black is your go-to colour and your lady loves hues, take inspiration from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's stylish look. Mira chose a vibrant multicolour lehenga set from JJ Valaya. The outfit featured a grey lehenga paired with a navy blue sleeveless blouse adorned with golden floral embroidery. She completed the look with a contrasting dupatta, which she wore in a draped style. Shahid looked sharp in an olive green kurta with black stripes from the brand Devnaagri. His kurta featured contrasting dori embroidery around the neckline and pockets.

Also Read: