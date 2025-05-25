Cate Blanchett In A Classic Black Gown Sets Cannes 2025 Fashion Goals Pretty Damn High

Hollywood star, Cate Blanchett's fashion choices are always on point. This time, the Black Bag actress redefined the meaning of classic silhouettes in a simple yet striking black gown. Cate wore a Louis Vuitton ensemble for her Cannes Film Festival 2025 appearance, and it was nothing short of a vintage wonder. The outfit featured a form-fitting silhouette and a statement cape. The sleeveless design with a high neckline accentuated her arms and shoulders. The fabric, appearing smooth and slightly shiny, added to its sophisticated appeal.

Also Read: Cannes 2018: A Rainbow Skirt On The Red Carpet? Cate Blanchett Made It Happen

A standout feature that caught our eye was the dramatic black tulle and lace train attached to the back of the dress. It cascaded gracefully down the iconic red carpeted Cannes stairs. Overall, the ensemble exuded high fashion and glamour that was tailor made for a red-carpet moment.

Cate Blanchett embraced minimalism in her red carpet ready outfit but delivered maximal impact through her elegance and confidence. Adding a touch of contrast to her monotone look was a pair of gold earrings. For makeup, she opted for a natural and understated style with flawless skin, subtle eye makeup and a soft, natural lip colour that framed her face beautifully. Her hair was styled in a sleek, side-parted bob, neatly combed back to seal her alluring look.

Cate Blanchett always makes sure to make heads turn with her impeccable style. Previously at the Golden Globes 2025 too, she walked the red carpet in a customised Louis Vuitton gold sequin gown. She accessorised the gown with a pair of hoop earrings and styled her hair in a sleek bob.

Be it super glam or understated elegance, count on Cate Blanchett for winning red carpet fashion moments especially at the Cannes 2025.

Also Read: How Hela From Thor: Ragnarok Is Giving Us Beauty Goals