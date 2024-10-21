Sonakshi Sinha Celebrated Karwa Chauth 2024 In A Rs 1.35 Lakh Crimson Punit Balana Silk <i>Anarkali</i> And Jacket

Sonakshi Sinha is quite a desi girl at heart when it comes to her fashion choices. This is proven by her serial sartorial-winning moments in ethnic wear. It seems as though Sonakshi and Indian wear are a match made in fashion heaven. This time too, Sonakshi hit the wardrobe jackpot with her crimson-hued anarkali and jacket ensemble with a price tag of Rs 1.35 lakh that made her look like vintage-era royalty.

Sonakshi Sinha's stylist and sister-in-law Sanam Ratansi recently dropped pictures of the Dabangg actress donning a maharani-like avatar wearing a two-piece crimson ethnic ensemble from the shelves of designer Punit Balana. The outfit featured a floor-grazing silk anarkali kurta with a plunging U-neckline and a heavily embroidered and decorated matching, open-front cape jacket layered on top. The anarkali featured delicate mirror work piping around the neck, a fitted bodice and a crinkled voluminous skirt, waist downward. The cape jacket featured intricate old-gold thread work, salma-sitara embroidery and mirror work on the sleeves, hemline and kalis.

For her accessories of the day, Sonakshi wore a pair of champagne gold bedazzled stiletto heels, a pearl beaded traditional choker with cutwork rubies and emeralds encrusted in it. She added a pair of gold kundan work jhumkas in her ears to add that extra element of Indian sparkle to the look.

On the hair and makeup front, Sonakshi's tresses were styled in a sleek centre-parted open look worn open over her shoulders. Her makeup picks included arched brows, a bronze-toned sparkling eyeshadow in the lids, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, contoured cheeks and jawline, and a peachy-nude matte lip colour to tie the look together to perfection.

Trust Sonakshi Sinha to check all the ethnic closet boxes in her crimson Punit Balana silk anarkali and jacket ensemble.

