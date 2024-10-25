Shriya Saran And Her Daughter Radha Play Dress Up The Festive Way In Chic Ethnic Looks

With Diwali 2024 just around the corner, everybody's festive style came to shine. Shriya Saran's idea was no different. In fact this time around, she had company for quick dress-ups - her daughter Radha. Shriya Saran took to her Instagram profile to share snippets of the mother-daughter duo in chic ethnic outfits that perfectly highlight what this time of the year is best known for - dress-up dates, especially with your little fashionistas. While Shriya wore a pastel saree, her daughter stole hearts in a pattu pavadai and her electrifying smile.

Shriya Saran wore a blush toned silk saree with a contrasting handwork zardozi gold blouse with a half sleeves and intricate beadwork embroidery. Shriya's saree was decorated with a cutwork gold-patti on all the borders that went perfectly with the saree drape. She accessorised her look with pearls and old gold chandelier style vintage earrings, a gold and diamond studded ring, and a delicate gold watch with encrusted diamonds that add the right amount of sparkle to her look. Shriya's hair was styled in a salon-style side-parted blow which complemented her minimal makeup look featuring arched brows, dewy bronzed skin, a sparkly bronze eyeshadow on the lids, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, a touch of blush on her cheeks, a nude pink lip colour and a maroon bindi to add the final touches of festive glam to her look.

Radha matched steps with her mother's festive look and sported a traditional South Indian style pattu pavadai in hues of ivory and navy. Her adorable ethnic wear set featured an ivory silk short kurti style choli with a navy and gold brocade border on the short puffed sleeves. This was teamed with a matching navy and old gold brocade lehenga that made her look adorable as ever. Radha wore a pair of tiny diamond and gold stud earrings to add a bling element to her look. On the hair and beauty front, her naturally curled tresses were tied into a side-parted little ponytail and the cherry on the cake was added with a red bindi placed on her forehead just like her mother's which add all the Diwali vibes to her avatar.

Watch out for Shriya Saran and her darling daughter Radha to set festive fashion goals in their saree and pattu pavadai OOTDs.

