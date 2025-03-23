Shriya Saran Weaves An Ethnic Dream In A Stunning Manish Malhotra Sequin <i>Saree</i>

Shriya Saran is no stranger to making heads turn with her ethereal drapes.

From beautiful Benarasi numbers to contemporary glitzy ones, her expansive saree wardrobe is a lesson in doing ethnic fashion right.

The actress yet again looked like a million bucks as she turned to a stunning Manish Malhotra saree that came with just the right glitzy details. The classic black and silver saree was doused in sequins, creating a perfect glam moment. The striped pattern in sequins looked super chic. She paired the look with a plunging neckline black blouse that added to the ethnic charm in no time.

Shriya's glittery moment looks worth bookmarking for the wedding season. She ditched heavy jewels to make an understated statement in beautiful, delicate diamonds. For makeup, she kept it minimal with dewy glam paired with flushed cheeks and soft Smokey eyes. Her pink matte lips added contrast to her saree look and her open tresses perfectly sealed the beauty deal.

