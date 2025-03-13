Shriya Saran's Electric Blue Co-ord Set Works Well With Her Black Off Shoulder Top

Shriya Saran makes sure to make heads turn with all her fashion forward moments, be it an ethnic-chic look or a classic boss lady look. This time around too, the 42-year-old actress slayed and how as she dressed up in a coordinated pair of electric blue waist coat and bell bottom trousers along with a black sans shoulder top.

Shriya Saran served up a closet treat as she dressed to her nines in a coordinated set featured a sleeveless waist coat with a double-buttoned single breasted closure and pockets and a pair of high waist bell bottom trousers. The 42-year-old star added the perfect layering element to the look with a black off shoulder silk top with voluminous pleated off shoulder statement sleeves that worked like magic to create and black and blue contrast moment.

The Drishyam actress accessorised her look with a apair of sequinned black stiletto heels and a couple of diamond studded rings adorned on her fingers to add the right amount of sparkle to her look of the day.

Shriya's tresses were styled in a centre-parted voluminous salon style waves look that she paired with minimal beauty look with a perky pink lip. The mother-of-one sported her fresh skin contoured well to add the right shadows to her look along with a touch of pink blush placed on the highpoints of her face, a wash of brown shadow on her lids, mascara filled dramatic lashes, and a bright pink lip colour that added a perky vibe to her glam.

Shriya Saran's electric blue co-ord set and black silk sans shoulder top are match made in fashion heaven.

