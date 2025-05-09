Shriya Saran Takes The Gilded Closet Path In A Velour Bralette And Faux Leather Mini Skirt

Shriya Saran looks like a million bucks as she dresses up to slay the town in a golden bralette top and mini skirt. The Drishyam actress made sure to not miss a fashion beat when it comes to aceing her wardrobe picks which are every bit worthy of being caught on camera.

Also Read: Shriya Saran's "Boss Mode" Is On In A Chic Burgundy Pantsuit

Shriya Saran made jaws drop to the floor as she dressed up to her nines in a super cropped corset style structured bralette top made out of a gold hued velour fabric. It featured think noodle straps and a plunging neckline. She teamed it with a matching gilded faux leather mini skirt that hugged her lower torso like a glove. The skirt featured a ruched design and was paired with an ornate sequin and fringes laden design.

Shriya went for a less-is-more vibe when it came to her accessories and only picked a pair of chunky gold hoops that added further shimmer and shine to her ensemble.

Shriya's tresses were styled into a salon style blow out with a centre parting and water fall waves that framed her face.

Her glam of the day featured a muted mauve makeup look featuring a full coverage and radiant base, defined brows, a wash of gold shadow on her lids and falsies laden fanned-out lashes to complete her eye look.

A sweep of bronzer and mauve blush on her face and highlighter laden highpoints of her face added the right shadows, colour and light to her visage. Last but not least, she wrapped up her glam avatar with a matte mauve lip.

Shriya Saran and her golden girl closet outing are a match made in fashion heaven.

Also Read: Shriya Saran's Electric Blue Co-ord Set Works Well With Her Black Off Shoulder Top