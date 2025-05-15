Advertisement

Shriya Saran's Barbiecore Swimwear With Silver Sequins Is Perfect For A Pool Day

Shriya Saran's swimsuit clad avatar for a day at the pool in both pink and perfect

Read Time: 2 mins
Shriya Saran looks like a million bucks as she dolls up to spend a day by the pool in a hot pink swim suit clad look. The Drishyam actress made heads turn as she dished out a pretty pink avatar that was tailor made for a summer day spent taking a cool dip or two in the pool.

Shriya Saran turned up the mercury as she dished out a winning closet moment made to perfection to spend a day amidst the turquoise waters of a pool. The mother-of-one picked out a Barbiecore swimsuit that offered the right amount of contrast with the tranquil pool waters to let her shine bright. The 42-year-old actress wore a two-piece swimsuit that featured backless swimwear top that came with a halter neckline and a tie-tanga style drawstring detail fastened behind her neck. She teamed this with a matching high waist swim wear bottoms that she layered with an off shoulder kaftan style coverup with a waterfall design. All the glitter and glam was added to her look with maximal square shaped sequin details adorned across its shoulder length.

Shriya stuck to the less-is-more vibe when it came to her accessory game by wearing nothing but a pair of solitaire studs that added lots of sparkle to her pool ready look.

Shriya's tresses were styled into messy yet voluminous waves that were side swept in a natural manner to frame her face just right. Her makeup of the day, featured a minimal bronzed look with a beaming and bronzer laden compelxion, bushy brows, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, and a matte textured pink lip colour that matched exactly with her swimwear to make for a monotone avatar.

Shriya Saran's Barbiecore swimsuit gets a sartorial green flag from the fashion police.

