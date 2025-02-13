Shriya Saran's "Boss Mode" Is On In A Chic Burgundy Pantsuit

Shriya Saran powers through the week in the most stylish way.

After delivering with the most ethereal ethnic style inspiration, her "boss mode" is on with her latest look.

Also Read: Shriya Saran Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine In Her Yellow Floral Co-Ord Set

The actress posted an array of pictures as she looked fabulously fashionable. Her latest look is indeed a lesson in doing power dressing right. Her chic burgundy pantsuit is a hot take on boss lady style. The actress delivered monochrome magic as she paired flared fitted pants with a plunging neckline blazer. The well-tailored fit made the look a solid standout. She kept it super minimal with statement danglers. For makeup, she opted for a dewy glam with subtle shimmery lids and glossy lips.

Previously, the actress looked like a ray of sunshine in a summery georgette embroidered ensemble. She picked a two-piece outfit that featured a georgette embroidered top and skirt. She paired a square neckline top with flared skirt that came with a thigh-high slit.

Also Read: IIFA 2023: Shriya Saran Is Cut Out To Perfection In A Silver Gown