Amy Jackson And Son Andreas Amp Up The Cosy Autumn Vibes When They Went Pumpkin Picking Together

Amy Jackson has us screaming aww-dorably every time she drops pictures and videos of her son Andreas. Amy's motherhood diaries serve as a window into her sweet bond with the little one. From going on vacations to indulging in fun activities, the actress spends as much time as possible with her 5-year-old. On Sunday, the mother-son duo made the most of the weekend by embarking on a pumpkin-picking adventure. Pumpkin picking is an enjoyable activity observed by families ahead of the Halloween festivities and celebrate the autumn season. Amy and Andreas visited a pumpkin farm. In a picture posted by Amy Jackson on her Instagram Stories, Andreas was seen walking on a field filled with hundreds of pumpkins.

Before that, Amy Jackson celebrated Andreas' 5th birthday by sharing a post on Instagram which captured precious moments of the mother and son. The first picture of the album showcases Amy cradling a then-toddler Andreas. It was followed by a monochrome snap of the kid wearing a tuxedo at his mother's wedding with Ed Westwick. From twinning in ethnic ensembles to embarking on holidays and visiting amusement parks, the snaps depict Amy and Andreas' lovely equation. Calling herself the “proudest mummy”, a part of Amy Jackson's caption read, “Five years and 9 months of loving you. The day you came into this world, Dre, everything lit up. You're my little beam of sunshine - so kind, so clever, and funny as anything, there's never a dull moment when you're around.”

Back in July, Amy Jackson took Andreas for a nature escapade. They spent quality time creating cutesy “daisy chains” with the kid decorating his mother's hair with fresh flowers. Amy looked serene in a white maxi dress, sitting with Andreas on a bed of daisies. Her little bundle of joy appeared to be amused by the flower-collecting activity as he smiled oin a click. “Just me and my partner in crime making the meanest daisy chains,” read the side note.

