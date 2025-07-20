Amy Jackson's Greece Family Holiday Has Baby Snuggles, Sea Views And Sunsets

Amy Jackson is soaking up the sun and salt air with her family in the Ionian Sea. The Singh Is Bliing actress who is on holiday in Greece, shared moments from a boat ride with her husband, Ed Westwick, and their sons, Andreas Panayiotou, 6, and 4-month-old Oscar Alexander Westwick. She shared a series of Instagram pictures capturing their day out on a boat in the sea. In the first image, Oscar sits on Ed Westwick's lap while the baby holds Amy's finger.

Another clip, with the overlay text “almost forgot that was the whole point,” features Amy Jackson holding the baby and later Ed holding him as the boat cruises. Both children appear to enjoy the ride. A brief moment shows Ed carrying Oscar while Amy's older son hugged him from behind. Amy Jackson also shared shots of her elder son hugging her, herself posing beside the boat, and an image of her standing at the boat's edge, baby in arms. A final video shows the Greek flag fluttering in the wind as the sun sets over the water. What's more she captioned the picture, “I've been all over the world… but nothing hits quite like a Greek sunset. There's just something about it. Feeling so lucky to be here, in this moment, with the best boys I know."

If you are planning your own Greek holiday, here are must-have experiences that should be on your itinerary.

1. Sail the Ionian or Aegean sea

Just like Amy Jackson did, rent a boat or join a cruise to explore Greece's famous islands and crystal-clear waters. Watching the sun dip into the sea from the deck is unforgettable.

2. Feast at a local Taverna

Greek cuisine is one of the best. Enjoy grilled octopus, tzatziki, moussaka, and spanakopita. Pair it with local wine or ouzo in a seaside taverna.

4. Swim in hidden coves and beaches

Greece is filled with secluded beaches and coves. Places like Porto Katsiki in Lefkada or Myrtos Beach in Kefalonia are worth the detour.

5. Explore history in Athens or Delphi

Walk through the ruins of the Acropolis or take a day trip to ancient sites like Delphi to connect with Greece's past.

