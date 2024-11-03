Amy Jackson Was Enveloped By "The Peace And Serenity" On Her Babymoon At This Desert Resort In Dubai

With baby number two on the way, Amy Jackson has been rejuvenating on her Arabic-style babymoon in Dubai. The Singh Is Bliing actress stayed at the Bab Al Shams Desert Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates along with her husband, Ed Westwick and son, Andreas. The trio have been having the time of their lives amidst the sun, sand and beyond with magical Emirati hospitality. Amy shared a photo dump of her time of "peace and serenity" where she spent quality time with her boys on a desert safari, dipping into calming hammam pools, enveloped by nature amidst the palm trees, enjoying delicious candlelight dinners, going for horse rides and more.

Following Amy Jackson's trail, here's all you need to know about the Bab Al Shams Resort, which is her babymoon destination.

The Bab Al Shams Resort is a luxury Arabian oasis that offers lavish Middle Eastern comforts and enthralling experiences. It is a go-to desert experience, just forty five minutes away from downtown Dubai and sixty minutes away from Dubai International Airport. This one-of-a-kind resort set amidst the desert is inspired by its limitless landscape of the sand dunes and offers luxe accommodation with rooms, suites, family retreats, desert pool villas like the one Amy was staying at; which was equipped with distinct modernist architecture. They have a host of dining experiences including the Al Hadheraah, Anwa, Zala, Ya Hala, Ninive Bab Al Shams and more. But their star offering is their Arabian theatrical dining experience offered at Al Hadheraah that was experienced firsthand by Amy Jackson, Andreas and Ed Westwick as they enjoyed local delicacies. They offer desert adventures like exploring the sand dunes in a Land Rover Defender and spending time tucked away in the desert. They also have alternative heritage activities where tourists can uncover Middle Eastern culture via traditional experiences like seeing the sand dunes on camel back. Their holistic spa and hammams also offers a relaxing and rejuvenating experience that is signature to the region and Arabian hospitality.

Amy Jackson's babymoon in Dubai will give you all the Arabic Nights feels amidst sand dunes, desert safaris, palm trees and beyond.

