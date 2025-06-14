Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick's Capri Holiday Sums Up Italian Summer Vibes

Amy Jackson and her husband, Ed Westwick dropped yet another vacay vibes photo dump that has got their fans and followers wanting to hop onto a plane and have an epic Italian summer too. The Crakk actress recently shared a carousel post featuring all the ins and outs of her summer break in Capri. She shared these glimpses of her vacation along with the caption, "SCUSIIIII IT Summer has officially started The best couple of days with the best bunch of beauty's... even if two of them did have pineapple on their pizza I'm looking at youuuu @edwestwick @kkatinka_, along with dancing girl, pineapple, pizza, and eye emojis. This set the tone for all things bright, sunny and vacation worthy that should be framed for memories.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick spent a summertime trip with a bunch of their friends in Capri. The 33-year-old actress's post shared a sneak-peek into the holiday where Amy posed in swimwear along with her girl besties, Ed and her made selfie videos while making their way through the turquoise waters atop a boat, Amy posed for diva style pictures in a red gown with the Italian sunset as a backdrop. But that wasn't all, Amy and her girls were seen dancing the night away while grooving to the beats of local music performed by a live band, going skinny dipping in the fresh waters by the beach, enjoying a delish Italian spread while cruising through the waters on a yacht, enjoying the sinfully yummy pineapple on a pizza combo, moon gazing perched atop the canoe, and celebrating the summer while dancing in true Italian style.

If you are wanderlust stricken by viewing Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's Italian summer vacay with friends, here are must-have experiences that you cannot afford to miss on your next visit to Capri.

Just like Amy And Ed did, taking a boat tour is an essential Capri experience that allows you to witness the island's picturesque coastline, hidden grottos and the famous Faraglioni rock formations from the sea. Speaking of grottos, the Blue Grotto is a must-visit sea cave which is a tourists' favourite attraction for its brilliant blue light. The Gardens of Augustus offer stunning views of Faraglioni, Marina Piccola and the surrounding coastline to form a spellbinding botanical garden. Relaxing on the beaches of Capri in the two main seaside areas, including the Marina Grande or Marina Piccola must be on your to-do list while in Capri. No marks for guessing that gorging on Capri's local cuisine and culinary delights, such as fresh seafood, pasta dishes, pineapple topped pizzas, and the famous lemon-based sweets and drinks should be top priority for you as a tourist. Last but not least, visiting the Piazzetta of Capri which is a lively square in town, offers the perfect opportunity to watch the local populace and soak in the island's atmosphere.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick Italian summer diaries are the stuff of wanderlust dreams.

