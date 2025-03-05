Amy Jackson Is A Glam Mom-To-Be In A Black Bodycon Dress

Amy Jackson is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. The actress, who got married last year to British actor Ed Westwick, announced their pregnancy later in 2024. The star, who is known for her impeccable style and sartorial choices, is now making a style case with her maternity fashion looks.

Amy, who is quite active on social media, keeps sharing snippets of her pregnancy era, and we love every bit of it. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures of herself and her family, and they all look adorable. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "HomeBodyClub." What grabbed our attention in the pictures was Amy's classy maternity look. In the first photo, the actress posed donning a stunning black bodycon dress, flaunting her adorable baby bump. Her body-hugging black dress came with a full sleeve on one side and a sleeveless detail on the other. Letting the outfit talk, the star went with no accessories. In the black-and-white picture, all we can see is how nicely she went for subtle makeup and open tresses.

After serving us a glamorous date night look, the actress turned into a chic babe in another look. In the next picture, the star slipped into a basic grey cropped tank top, flaunting her bare baby bump. She further paired it with a matching white shirt and a pair of denims. Keeping her subtle makeup on with mascara on the lashes, brown lids, and nude lips, the star completed her look by letting her wavy hair cascade down her shoulders.

