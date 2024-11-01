Advertisement

Amy Jackson Announced Her Pregnancy Most Fabulously With Her Baby Bump On Display In An Ivory Silk Slip Dress

Amy Jackson announced her pregnancy to the world by showing off her baby bump with husband Ed Westwick by her side

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Amy Jackson Announced Her Pregnancy Most Fabulously With Her Baby Bump On Display In An Ivory Silk Slip Dress
Amy Jackson debuted her baby bump in style dressed in an ivory silk slip dress

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick tied the knot in a celebratory weekend in Italy this August 2024 amongst friends and family. But this is not all; the couple now has more good news to share with the world. Yes, you guessed it right; the couple is pregnant. What's more, mama-to-be Amy Jackson debuted her baby bump dressed in an ivory silk slip dress. The actress posted dreamy pictures of herself and her husband Ed Westwick wrapped in each other's arms, in which Amy's baby bump number two was showed off to perfection.

Also Read: Amy Jackson And Her Son Andreas Set Cosy Autumn Mother-Son Goals When They Went Pumpkin Picking Together

Knowing the fashionista Amy Jackson is, you'd just know she would do everything under the sun in style. So for her big baby bump reveal, she picked an ivory silk slip dress that made her look angelic. The ensemble complemented her curves just right with its body-hugging fit. The dress featured narrow straps, an open bandeau neckline, button closures on the sides, and a thigh-high slit that added a touch of oomph to her OOTD.

For her accessories for her big day, Amy picked nothing but her wedding solitaire and a pair of diamond stud earrings to let her outfit do all the talking.

On the hair and makeup front, Amy styled her hair into natural wind-swept locks that fell over her shoulders. As for her makeup picks, she went for a minimal glam moment with dewy skin, contoured cheekbones, a bronzed face, arched brows, a touch of brown eyeshadow to give definition to her eyes, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, and a rose-toned nude lip to add the final stroke of glam to her look.

Trust Amy Jackson to score big on the fashion front while debuting her baby bump in an ivory silk dress.

Also Read: Amy Jackson Didn't Bid Her White Streak Goodbye On Her "Farewell Brunch" With This Ensemble

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Amy Jackson, Amy Jackson Pregnancy, Amy Jackson Pregnant
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com