Amy Jackson Announced Her Pregnancy Most Fabulously With Her Baby Bump On Display In An Ivory Silk Slip Dress

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick tied the knot in a celebratory weekend in Italy this August 2024 amongst friends and family. But this is not all; the couple now has more good news to share with the world. Yes, you guessed it right; the couple is pregnant. What's more, mama-to-be Amy Jackson debuted her baby bump dressed in an ivory silk slip dress. The actress posted dreamy pictures of herself and her husband Ed Westwick wrapped in each other's arms, in which Amy's baby bump number two was showed off to perfection.

Knowing the fashionista Amy Jackson is, you'd just know she would do everything under the sun in style. So for her big baby bump reveal, she picked an ivory silk slip dress that made her look angelic. The ensemble complemented her curves just right with its body-hugging fit. The dress featured narrow straps, an open bandeau neckline, button closures on the sides, and a thigh-high slit that added a touch of oomph to her OOTD.

For her accessories for her big day, Amy picked nothing but her wedding solitaire and a pair of diamond stud earrings to let her outfit do all the talking.

On the hair and makeup front, Amy styled her hair into natural wind-swept locks that fell over her shoulders. As for her makeup picks, she went for a minimal glam moment with dewy skin, contoured cheekbones, a bronzed face, arched brows, a touch of brown eyeshadow to give definition to her eyes, lots of mascara for dramatic lashes, and a rose-toned nude lip to add the final stroke of glam to her look.

Trust Amy Jackson to score big on the fashion front while debuting her baby bump in an ivory silk dress.

