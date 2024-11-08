Richa Chadha Revealed That Many Baby Items She Owns Once Belonged To Dia Mirza From Her Pregnancy Days

In a recent interview with Vogue India, new parents Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha got candid about their experience with parenthood and the conscious ways they wish to raise their child. Even though the baby's face is yet to be revealed, this came soon after they revealed their daughter's name - Zuneyra Ida Fazal. Talking about the new phase, Ali said that “having a baby fills a void that you weren't even aware existed. That part never ceases to amaze me. It's freakin' hard to work now. I have serious anxiety when I leave home because I just want to see the baby all the time and be around Richa and her.” When asked to Richa how much she's enjoying the new phase and what helps her to deal with the process smoothly, she said, “I avoided reading too much on parenting to prevent information overload because I feel it can get in the way of your natural response. When you work on instinct , you take a few hits and misses, but eventually, you figure it out. Your nurses teach you the basics, but you also learn that you're born knowing how to suckle. So I never question the intelligence of nature and try not to interfere with it. I observe what works for me and for Zuni. So far, it's paid off.”

Also Read: Pregnant Sonnalli Seygall Speaks About The Nesting Phase And How She's "Extremely Confident About The Whole Birthing Process"

Richa Chadha is brutally honest about the way she functions professionally but also on the personal front. She further revealed she was against having a child initially owing to climate change. That changed but her firm stance on keeping conscious stance for the environment didn't. She said, “I don't want to be some kind of consumer robot, constantly looking to buy more things wrapped in plastic that end up in the ocean. In fact, Ali is very mindful of single-use plastics, more so for the baby. A year ago, I was firmly against having a child, and climate change was a very big reason. This is the hottest year we've had, and likely the coolest year you and I will experience going forward. Eco anxiety is a real thing for people like me who lie awake thinking about it. Dia Mirza, a really good friend of mine, actually lives her truth. Many of the baby items in my home are from when she was pregnant. The books are gifts from Soha Ali Khan and my prenatal yoga instructor.“

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's sustainable approach to parenting is an eye-opener from the conventional wisdom people possess in raising children.

Also Read: On Her Journey In Her Third Trimester, Radhika Apte Says, "Pregnancy Is Very Hard And Bodies Go Through Big Changes"