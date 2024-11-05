On Her Journey In Her Third Trimester, Radhika Apte Says, "Pregnancy Is Very Hard And Bodies Go Through Big Changes"

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte announced her first pregnancy by showcasing her baby bump at the BFI London Film Festival. The star, who likes to keep her personal life under wraps, recently opened up about her pregnancy journey. In an exclusive conversation with ETimes, the actress said, “I thought maybe they wouldn't notice the bump, but it was too big. If there were no premiere, you would probably have never known. I was never going to post saying , ‘Oh, I'm pregnant.' I was never going to post saying, ‘Oh, we had a child'. It's private”. Speaking about how her pregnancy is treating her, she replied, “Not very good, actually. I haven't slept for five nights. The third trimester insomnia has kicked in, and I just don't get any sleep, so it's been quite bad.”

She discussed this phase of her pregnancy, revealing, “I never had any plans to have children. So, this has been quite a twist and a big turning point. It was a lot to process. I never really intended to or wanted children. I also never looked into what pregnancy means or what happens when you're pregnant. What are the changes that the body go through? There's so much sacredness attached to pregnancy that nobody tells you the truth because pregnancy is very hard. Pregnancy is not fun. Some people have a better pregnancy; for some, it's easier than other people. But it's a very subjective case. Pregnancy is very hard, and bodies constantly go through very big changes. So, it's been a hard journey. I do not wish to lie about it. It's been very to prepare yourself psychologically and physically for what is coming, especially if you're a very active person.”

She also said, “The first trimester I was having such a hard time. I had terrible bloating. I was terribly constipated. I had nausea. I was filming at 40 degrees for three months straight. I was having a meltdown all the time. And people were telling me you need to be happy because you're having a child.

