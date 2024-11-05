Shilpa Shetty And Her Daughter Samiksha Are "Burning The Diwali Calories" With A Mother-Daughter Yoga Session

Shilpa Shetty swears by yoga for her workouts and her fitness motivation videos are proof. This time, she shared a workout video on her Instagram page, where she was seen doing yoga along with her daughter Samisha. In the video, we can see Shilpa and Samisha performing basic yoga asanas together. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, "The balancing act, Mommy-daughter, "Yoga time." They started with Vrikshasana, which is the tree pose, that stretches your back, legs, and arms. This pose makes the legs strong, improves balance, and opens the hips. Next, the duo performed Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose. This pose stretches the abdomen and strengthens the shoulders, arms, and back muscles. The mother and daughter duo completed their workout, followed by a Surya Namaskar. Surya Namaskar is a combination of yoga asanas and breath control that unites mind, body, and spirit.

This is not the first time Shilpa has shared glimpses of herself working out along with her daughter Samisha. Earlier on World Health Day, she shared a video on prioritising yourself by staying disciplined. In the video, Shilpa was seen executing a range of exercises like balance and strength training such as cardio, weightlifts, stretching, walking on a treadmill, jumping on trampolines, and more. What added more fun to the video was that her daughter Samisha was part of her routine too.

It looks like Samisha too is a fitness enthusiast, just like her mother, Shilpa Shetty.

