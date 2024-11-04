After Shah Rukh Khan Revealed He Was "Not Smoking Anymore", Health Tips From Experts On How To Quit Smoking

Shah Rukh Khan, who once admitted to smoking 100 cigarettes a day, surprised fans at a recent event that he has quit smoking. This took place at a meet-and-greet event with fans held on his birthday last week. In a video, Shah Rukh can be seen making a big revelation as he stated, “I am not smoking anymore, guys." He added that he had hoped to feel less breathless after quitting, but he is still adjusting to the change. Well, just like Shah Rukh, if you too wish to quit smoking, we have listed some expert tips on how to do it.

Expert Tips On How To Quit Smoking

1. Try Nicotine Replacement Therapy

As per Mayo Clinic, seek nicotine replacement therapy like prescription nicotine in a nasal spray or nicotine patches like gum and lozenges. Short-acting nicotine replacement therapies can help you overcome intense cravings.

2. Avoid Triggers

Tobacco urges are likely to be strongest at times you are stressed. Mayo Clinic suggests finding out your triggers and having a plan in place on how to go without using tobacco. For instance, play with a stress ball to keep yourself busy rather than smoking.

3. Don't Have ‘Just One'

You might be tempted to have just one cigarette to satisfy your tobacco cravings. But it's just that you are fooling yourself into thinking that you can stop there. Having just one can lead to one more, and you may end up getting addicted all over again.

4. Try Relaxation Techniques

People can find smoking to be a way to deal with stress. Fighting back against a tobacco craving can itself be stressful as well. To ease off the tension, try ways to relax like yoga or meditation when you feel the onset of a craving.

Take inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan and quit smoking today.

