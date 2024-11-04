"Go With The Flow" Like Malaika Arora Did By Practising Vinyasa Yoga For A Stable Core And Calm Mind

Another Monday, another fitness lesson from Malaika Arora. The star is an avid fitness lover, and her social media posts are proof. Every Monday, the star posts a new episode of the Monday motivation series where she posts a new form of yoga or different exercise. This time, Malaika posted a lesson on how to practice Vinyasa flow with utmost perfection. Vinyasa yoga is known as flow yoga because of the smooth poses that are performed together. Each movement in this form of yoga is synchronised with breath, making it one of the most popular contemporary styles of yoga. If, like Malaika, you too wish to join in, then here are some benefits of Vinyasa yoga.

Benefits Of Vinyasa Yoga

1. Enhances Core Stability

Vinyasa yoga incorporates a variety of poses that engage and strengthen your core muscles. Moving through a complicated sequence of side bends, backbends build core strength and improve stability and balance.

2. Calms The Mind And Reduces Stress

The flowing movements of this pose are not only great exercise, but it's also considered a moving meditation. This yoga pose concentrates on deep breathing; which in turn, calms your mind and relieves stress. If you suffer from anxiety, stress, worry, or burnout, this movement is just right for you.

3. Grants Flexibility

Yoga is a great way to build flexibility and ease stiffness in your joints. Practising Vinyasa flow can allow you to stretch and strengthen each muscle, improving flexibility.

4. Strengthen The Immune System

Vinyasa is an excellent way to strengthen your immune system. The fast-paced movements boost the infection-fighting blood cells in the body.

5. Keeps Your Heart Healthy

Vinyasa yoga is considered to be a light-intensity aerobic physical activity. Regular practice of this cardiovascular exercise is important to improve and maintain good heart health.

