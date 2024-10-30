Diwali 2024: Wear Your <i>Lehengas</i> And <i>Sarees</i> Like A Pro With These 5 Easy Ab Workouts For A Toned Belly

Diwali is right here bringing with it lights, joy and of course, delicious food. While we all look forward to dressing up and enjoying festive treats, it is equally important to maintain a healthy lifestyle during this time. One of the best ways to stay fit is by doing abdominal exercises, which target the stomach muscles and can be done easily at home. These exercises not only help prevent weight gain by burning calories but also improve digestion, boost energy and enhance mental health by releasing endorphins, which help reduce stress and anxiety.

Ab Exercises To Add To Your Daily Workout

1. Plank - 30-60 Second Hold

It involves maintaining a position similar to a push-up. This exercise has multiple benefits, including better posture, balance, and less joint pain. To perform the workout, lie on your stomach and keep your elbows directly beneath your shoulders. Then, gradually lift yourself onto your forearms and toes and be in that position before returning to the initial place.

2. Crunches - 15-20 Repetitions

This exercise can be easily done from the same lying-down position as the plank. But you need to keep your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Then, gradually place your hands behind your head and curl up and forward so that the head, neck and shoulder blades lift off the floor.

3. Leg Raises - 15-20 Repetitions

This is another effective ab exercise. You lie down on your back while keeping your legs straight and your hands under your glutes for support. Then, raise your legs slowly with proper breathing to a 90-degree angle and return to position zero.

4. Bird Dog - 15-20 Repetitions

Besides being crucial home exercises during the festivities, this physical activity strengthens pelvic stability. Start by keeping all fours, including your feet and wrists, touching the floor. Then, one by one, lift the left arm and right leg at the same time and at the hips level so that the back doesn't bend. Then, return to the initial position and then do the same with the opposite arm and leg.

5. Mountain Climbers - 30-45 Repetitions

Being in the plank position, bring your hands and legs straight so as to form a right-angle triangle with the entire body. Then simultaneously bring your right knee up to your chest, followed by your left knee. For a greater challenge, you can cross your right knee to touch the opposite left elbow and the same thing on the opposite side.

Follow these easy-to-do workouts for a toned belly to wear your lehengas and sarees with ease.

