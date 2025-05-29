NDTV Exclusive: Radhika Apte Says Her 5-Month-Old Daughter Is A "Monster". She Explains Why

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Radhika Apte candidly discusses the challenges of new motherhood. She married British musician Benedict Taylor in 2012 and has a daughter. Apte debuted her baby bump at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2024.

Like every new mother, Radhika Apte's journey has been one filled with ups and downs. She is refreshingly candid about how there are no words to aptly describe this feeling, it's "ridiculous" and "equally depressing" on some days because it is such a monumental change.

Radhika had gotten married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor in 2012. They welcomed their baby girl in December 2024. It was only at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16, 2024, during the UK premiere of her film Sister Midnight, that she debuted her baby bump.

NDTV catches up with Radhika Apte for a chat about motherhood, her daughter, and the emotional changes that she is experiencing in this new phase of life. Apte has the most hilarious reaction.

"My daughter looks at me and I'm like, it's a monster! Like, she's a monster. She's playing me. And I say it with humour. But it's true. They just have us wrapped around their tiny fingers," says Radhika.

Apte adds that it has only been five-and-a-half months for her, so it is comparatively harder to tell.

Calling it a roller-coaster ride so far, Radhika says, "I've never experienced such ridiculous love before. So, it's also equally depressing on days because it is a monumental change in your life. Your time is not yours anymore."

Sharing her thoughts on how sleep deprivation has become a constant drawback in her life, Radhika adds, "The sleep deprivation is so brutal. I've never experienced it and we don't have a nanny. So, doing everything alone is difficult. I don't expect to find clarity on how I'm feeling anytime soon. I have so many friends who have kids who are like five years old. And they tell me that it's only now that they're trying, that they're finally finding themselves. So, it is a different journey altogether."

On the work front, Radhika Apte is gearing up for the release of her film Sister Midnight, which is releasing in theatres tomorrow, May 30, 2025.