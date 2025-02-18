For The 78th BAFTA Awards, New Mommy Radhika Apte Keeps It Minimal In A Lilac Kaftan Dress Worth Rs 41,000

Radhika Apte is back with her stylish red carpet moments, and how! The Andhadhun star made her first major appearance after giving birth, and obviously she dressed to impress. The star recently attended the 78th BAFTA Awards, and her look was too hot to miss. The star shared the pictures from her red carpet look on her social media and we can't help but love her minimal look. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “First big routine after birth… 2 months postpartum…2 hours of sleep.. I couldn't have done without the fabulous people in the team.”

For the event, Radhika opted for a kaftan dress from the shelves of Worme. Her lilac chiffon cape kaftan dress featured a sheer finish, which she adorned with a matching bralette and pants made from sandwashed silk. The sheer kaftan was worth Rs 41,000, which was an ideal mix of comfort and elegance, reflecting the fine craftsmanship of the silk material. Letting her outfit talk, the star accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and went with just a thin bracelet and a pair of diamond studs. For her makeup, Radhika kept her signature subtle glam on with a seamless base, lots of blush and highlighter, neatly filled brows, mascara-coated eyes, soft lilac lids, and bold red lips. With her hair all open, she completed her red carpet look with utmost perfection.

For the unversed, Radhika's film Sister Midnight was nominated at the BAFTAs. The film directed by Karan Kandhari features Radhika as a woman caught in an unhappy arranged marriage.

