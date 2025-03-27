Richa Chadha Swears By Denims For Days With A Touch Of Sparkle

Richa Chadha doesn't just stay on top of her acting prowess and mom duties, but also her sartorial game. The new mother looked like a million bucks as she dressed up in an overall classic blue denims clad look that she accessorised with a bit of shimmer.

Richa Chadha was a chic as ever mother dressed in a pair of navy wide legs jeans that she paired with a cropped acid washed denim trench coat that was layered with a silver Swarovski embellished criss-cross neck top. The jacket boasted of a maximal lapels and a belted closure that cinched Richa's waist to give her a snatched waist look.

Richa accessorised her look with a dainty diamond encrusted necklace and a matching tennis bracelet along with a silver charm one that added all the sparkle to her look.

Richa's tresses were styled into a windswept open waves look that matched steps with her bronzed and smokey makeup look. Glam wise, she sported an overall bronzed complexion, arched brows, a gilded silver-grey smokey eye look with lots of mascara for va-va voom lashes, contoured and bronzed cheekbones, and a caramel brown lip colour to add the final touch of glam to her denim on denim look.

Richa Chadha was a chic new mom in a denim on denim look.

