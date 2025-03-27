Advertisement

Richa Chadha Swears By Denims For Days With A Touch Of Sparkle

Richa Chadha goes all out with a denim on denim look with a hint of much needed shimmer

Richa Chadha's denim on denim look with a touch of diamond laden sparkles is super chic

Richa Chadha doesn't just stay on top of her acting prowess and mom duties, but also her sartorial game. The new mother looked like a million bucks as she dressed up in an overall classic blue denims clad look that she accessorised with a bit of shimmer.

Richa Chadha was a chic as ever mother dressed in a pair of navy wide legs jeans that she paired with a cropped acid washed denim trench coat that was layered with a silver Swarovski embellished criss-cross neck top. The jacket boasted of a maximal lapels and a belted closure that cinched Richa's waist to give her a snatched waist look.

Richa accessorised her look with a dainty diamond encrusted necklace and a matching tennis bracelet along with a silver charm one that added all the sparkle to her look.

Richa's tresses were styled into a windswept open waves look that matched steps with her bronzed and smokey makeup look. Glam wise, she sported an overall bronzed complexion, arched brows, a gilded silver-grey smokey eye look with lots of mascara for va-va voom lashes, contoured and bronzed cheekbones, and a caramel brown lip colour to add the final touch of glam to her denim on denim look.

Richa Chadha was a chic new mom in a denim on denim look.

