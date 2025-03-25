Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal's Anniversary Getaway Mode Is On In Jumeirah

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha spent a tranquil beachside vacation in Dubai's Malakiya Villas located at the Jumeirah Beach. The duo was seen spending quality time unwinding at the property as they made memories for a lifetime not just amidst themselves, but with their daughter as well.

Ali Fazal shared a photo dump from his recent wedding anniversary vacation in Jumeirah Dubai with the loves of life, Richa Chadha and their daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal. The Mirzapur actor gave his fans and followers a sneak-peak into their memorable family holiday that was nothing short of photo frame worthy.

The couple was seen bringing in their second wedding anniversary at the Malakiya Villas at the Jumeirah Beach in Dubai wherein they posed for happy selfies and pictures together, grazed on tropical fruit platters, delish desserts like pies with a side of Dubai's famous coffee and breadsticks, figs, nuts, dates and more. Ali even shared a cutesy picture of the family chilling by the beach with their little munchkin perched on Richa's lap, them taking relaxing walks exploring the property and much more.

If you are bitten by the travel bug witnessing Ali and Richa's vacation, then here are three properties that you should checkout in Dubai before heading for your next vacation.

1. Malakiya Villas At Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf

The Malakiya Villas At Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf are a peaceful beachfront getaway that is a truly luxurious property in the lap of comfort that overlooks tranquil waterways and makes for a heartfelt stay at Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf.

2. Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Jumeirah Beach Hotel located at the Jumeirah Beach is a tailor made for luxury family vacations and staycations in Dubai offering beautiful sea vies, world-class dining and a private beach to spend quality time with your loved ones.

3. Atlantis The Palm, Dubai

Atlantis The Palm, on Palm Jumeirah is Dubai's most iconic resort featuring 1544 rooms and suites with a view to kill for, excellent dining options offering by celebrity chefs. Its spectacular location on the crescent of Dubai's iconic Palm Island makes it the perfect destination for luxury vacations.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's anniversary getaway in Jumeirah is both picture perfect and memorable.

