Pregnant Sonnalli Seygall Speaks About The Nesting Phase And How She's "Extremely Confident About The Whole Birthing Process"

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall, who is all set to embrace motherhood, has spoken out about her pregnancy journey so far. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, the star said she's been “feeling great” and her journey has been “super smooth with literally no complaints whatsoever.” She said, “The whole idea of it (motherhood) is so exciting, of course; I'm aware of it every second, and there's a lot of planning going on now, and I am in the nesting phase, as they call it. Towards the eighth or ninth month, you start getting into it. My best friend prepared me for this; suddenly you will be like, ‘Oh my god, I'll have to wash the baby clothes!' I woke up in the middle of the night one time thinking about a crib I needed to ask my friend about, and I went on a loop about it. So yes, I know I'm in the nesting phase now, and it's exciting to be aware of it.”

Also Read: Shalini Passi's Strict Diet Includes Goat's Curd And "A Shot Of Ghee" In The Morning

There was a moment she had when it really hit her that, in less than a month, she would have a baby. She said, “There's going to be an entire different human being. I was scrolling through my camera to show a friend a picture, and suddenly a photo from my last scan came up. It just hit me: That's my baby's face! As an outsider, I would think, yeah, I'm sure it's great, but when you feel it, there are no words to describe it.”

When asked if she's mentally prepared for the new phase of her life, she said, “(I am) extremely confident about the whole birthing process. I am not scared; I am actually quite excited for it. When it comes to the material stuff like clothes and the nursery, we don't do a lot before the baby arrives. My mom bought minimal things, and I too just got the basics I might need immediately, like the stroller and the basinet.”

Also Read: Like Pilates Girl Ananya Panday, Follow These 5 Pilates Exercises To Get Strong Abs