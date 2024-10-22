Sonnalli Seygall's 5 Everyday Exercises Keeps Her Active All Through Her Pregnancy Journey

Sonnaalli Seygall is acing her pregnancy game and it starts with staying active during her maternity days. From flaunting her chic styles to notching up her workout game, Sonnalli is definitely serving chic maternity goals. Recently, the actress yet again served solid motivation with her latest workout video. The actress shared a reel on her Instagram in which she was seen performing various yoga poses. The text on the vide red, "5 yoga poses I do everyday for a smooth and healthy pregnancy." The video started with her doing goddess squats, also known as Utkata Konasana which is a powerful pose and is known to promotes strength and stability.

Next up, she did another pose called the cat and cow pose which is done on the mat. From improving core muscles to relieving back pain and enhances posture.

Next on her circuit was the Thread the needle exercise which is a solid full body stretch. It opens up multiple muscles and helps to relax the body. It can also help to relive neck and upper back pain a bit.

If you are an expecting mother, these workouts might just help to elevate your routine. Next up, she did adductor rock backs which is known to improve hip muscles and glutes. It is also known to improve balance and posture.

Another one she did was a half camel pose or Ardha Ustrasana which is a great way to open up the chest and upper body. It also strengthens and stretches the back muscles.

Sonnalli Seygall's maternity diaries are worth taking notes from.