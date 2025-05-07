Prateik Smita Patil On Babil Khan's Viral Video: "Irrfan Khan Passed Away At A Crucial Stage, You Have To Understand What..."

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Babil Khan shared a video expressing distress over Bollywood's environment. He deleted the video shortly after and deactivated his social media accounts. Prateik Babbar empathized with Babil, reflecting on his own family loss.

Babil Khan got his fans worrying about him last weekend when a video shared by him went viral on social media. In the video, Babil was seen having a severe meltdown, while crying uncontrollably, he also called out Bollywood for not being a great place to be in.

Babil also named a few of his peers, particularly Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, and Raghav Juyal for being rude. However, he deleted the video soon after it went viral and deactivated his social media account. His team clarified by saying that it was taken out of context and Babil never intended to speak ill of his colleagues.

Reacting to the same, Prateik Smita Patil recently told Bollywood Bubble how he cried when he saw Babil having such a tough time.

He said, "Irrfan Khan passed away at a very crucial age in his life. He's a teen. I've been having debates about this with a few of my friends and stuff, whatever it is, if he's harming himself, that's wrong. If he's harming himself, it's wrong. But you have to put it into perspective and you have to understand what that boy has been through. I understand it more than anybody else. His father made it beyond anybody in this industry could make it and what an actor, what an actor. So I... my heart goes out to him."

Prateik further added, "I was crying for him yesterday. I'm like 'I know what you feel like.' I was a kid, I was a child to a legend who never for me, never existed. You have to take it with a pinch of salt that we, you know, it comes with the territory, it comes with the profession. Especially if you're born to famous parents, it's definitely not easy, definitely, I feel for Babil. I wish him only well, I wish him all the love and healing and I know his father's looking out for him, I know he is."

Prateik Babbar himself lost his mother right after being born. Smita Patil passed away due to some complications in childbirth. Prateik has had a strenuous relationship with his father, actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar too. Prateik recently got married to actor Priya Banerjee.